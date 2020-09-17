Image: Howard Wise/JPI

Bold and Beautiful’s Bill doesn’t deserve another chance with Katie.

On Monday’s Bold and Beautiful, Bill told Justin and Wyatt that Katie was right for him, more than any woman he’s been with, including Brooke. The same Brooke he was just trying to convince to jump back on her stallion and ride him into the future. Considering it’s not the first time Bill’s betrayed Katie with Brooke, it elicits zero rooting value for a reunion.

There is nothing viable left about Bill & Katie as a couple. Nothing.

I can’t even believe they’re going to attempt to put them back together. Like what was the point of any of this? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/aAESRpZK1w — Matt Hanvey (@MattHanvey) September 16, 2020

More: 7 women Justin Barber could find love with

To be fair, Bill did admit he knew he had to earn Katie’s trust back. So, he’s not totally self-unaware. He hightailed it over to see Katie and told her he missed her and admitted he ruined everything by kissing her sister. The apology was the very least he could do, so it didn’t do much to make viewers want to see Katie run into his arms.

Why did Bell do this? Why did he have Bill confess his love to Brooke just to turn around and try and get Katie back. And Katie is already forgiving Brooke. This is a mess. HT and DD deserve better. #BoldandBeautiful — Di (@diash178) September 14, 2020

More: We’re here for a Liam/Finn rivalry

It’s not a new fan complaint. Bill keeps bouncing back and forth between great loves – Katie, Steffy, Brooke – making it hard to believe anything he says. There is no reason to want Bill to be forgiven, especially since Katie is a popular character fans want to see succeed. Her success doesn’t include getting back together with the man who can’t stay away from her sister. Bill and Katie were good together once. The bad boy and the good girl was soap opera gold in the beginning, but all these years and betrayals later, it might be time to put a nail in the Batie coffin and let Katie find a man worthy of her.

That said, we’ve come up with a few suggestions for Katie’s next love interest that is not $Bill Spencer. What do you think? Look through the photo gallery and tell us your thoughts below.

Get your free daily soap-opera fix for Bold and Beautiful — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.