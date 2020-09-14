Image: J. Graylock, Jill Johnson/JPI

The jokes keep coming about Bold and Beautiful’s mannequin love.

The Bold and the Beautiful has caught the attention of a late night star. Last week, Insecure star, writer, and producer Issa Rae joked about B&B using mannequins during love scenes, saying she couldn’t wait to [bleep] one when she got back to work. Now, Jimmy Fallon has taken note. He featured the scene of Lawrence Saint-Victor’s Carter Walton kissing mannequin-Zoe in the September 10 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

During his opening segment, in the episode whose guests included singer Miley Cyrus and a couple of NFL players, Fallon explained that due to the new safety protocols, “Soap operas are doing kissing scenes, but with mannequins.” Most soap opera fans know only The Bold and the Beautiful has implemented this creative practice, but after playing the clip to laughs from the crew and Fallon himself, the host quipped, “After one kiss, another mannequin rolled in and said, ‘Rodrigo! How could you? That’s my twin.’”

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Saint-Victor commented, “@kiarabarnesofficial and I got roasted by @jimmyfallon @fallontonight Man, what we’ll do for our art.” His post brought about a reaction from his co-star Ashley Jones (Bridget Forrester) who simply stated in the comments, “Amazing.”

Kiara Barnes (Zoe Buckingham) also shared the clip, with the caption, “Ok so now @jimmyfallon got jokes!!! 😂😂😂😂 y’all are so wrong for this 🤣🤣🤣 I’m still cracking up though..👀👀@boldandbeautifulcbs @lsaintvic will we ever live this down?😂” Actor Delon de Meta, who will soon appear in the recast role of Zende Forrester Dominguez, commented, “I’m dead.”

No, Barnes, we can’t imagine you will ever live it down. But hey, all press is good press, right?

Look through the photo gallery of your favorite Bold and Beautiful characters ranked below