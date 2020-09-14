Image: CBS screenshot

Bold and Beautiful confrontation may be the start of big trouble.

With Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) spiraling into a painkiller addiction and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) noticing her mood swings first hand, it’s only a matter of time before Steffy’s ex-husband and baby daddy, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) gets involved and grows increasingly concerned.

Steffy’s doctor, and, conveniently, neighbor, John ‘Finn’ Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), is aware of her growing dependency and is also attracted to her, urging her to open up about her painful past and offering up his phone number in lieu of a referral to a therapist. Does anyone else see the potential for a clash between Liam and Finn in the near future?

Liam has never stopped loving Steffy, so if she begins moving on with Finn, and brings him into Kelly’s life, it will be an adjustment for Spencer. Despite being quite content in his life with Hope, Beth and Douglas, Liam is the quintessential flip-flopper and the lines are going to be blurred between concern for Steffy and jealousy that she’s moving on with another man – it’s a given.

Let’s face it, Liam isn’t going to like Finn’s growing closeness with Steffy, and would probably find a reason to take issue with him even if there wasn’t a dependency. Likewise, Finn’s aware of the pain Liam’s caused Steffy, so he won’t be keen on him inserting himself into her recovery. Spoilers indicate that Liam becomes suspicious of Finn this week after the good doctor stands up to him and we can’t wait to see it!

This could become a pretty tangled web what with Liam’s concern being dismissed as jealousy, which could spur him to take his wife’s side if Hope decides they should take over Kelly’s care in light of Steffy’s struggles. Moreover, Liam may blame Finn for Steffy’s dependency. If Steffy manages to get more painkillers through another source, let’s say, Vinny (Joe LoCicero), Liam could jump to the conclusion that Finn prescribed the meds and things could turn even uglier. We’re here for it!

What do you think will happen with Liam and Finn?