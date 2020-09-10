Image: Sean Smith, Howard Wise/JPI

Bold and Beautiful stepsisters’ history follows that of their mothers.

With Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) opening up to newcomer, Dr. John ‘Finn’ Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) about her long history with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), which has followed a similar pattern to that of her mother, Taylor Hayes’ (Hunter Tylo) rivalry with Hope’s mom, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), we got to thinking about the many ups and downs the ladies have experienced in their tense and tumultuous relationship over the years…

In a recent episode, Finn sensed Steffy was processing emotional pain in addition to the physical pain from her motorcycle accident. Having learned that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), the man in the loved up portrait on her wall, was with Hope, and having walked in on a heated exchange between the two women, Finn pressed her to talk about it. Steffy obliged and acknowledged the rivalry that has spanned years.

Though Hope and Steffy weren’t originally even in the same age bracket, as is wont to happen in soap operas, they wound up that way, which led to them competing not only at work, where they have clashed repeatedly over their very different ideas about fashion lines, but over love interests.

Oliver Jones (Zack Conroy) was the first, but not the last man Steffy and Hope have had in common, they both married Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) as well. Liam, however, has been the most enduring and most important love for each of them, with a triangle that has seen the Spencer man flip, flop, and waffle between the two women for years on end. Modeled after the Brooke/Taylor/Ridge triangle before it, Liam now has children with both Steffy and Hope as well.

Most recently, Steffy and Hope have worked to get along and put their children first, but rivalries on soaps are such that the old tensions and suspicions tend to rise at the slightest provocation. Currently, Hope’s helping out with Steffy’s daughter while she recovers from her accident, but she already got a blast from the brunette after alerting her doctor about her possible dependency on pain meds. If Steffy’s addiction worsens and Hope steps in with Kelly, you can bet the rivalry will explode once again!

Soaps.com’s Facebook followers were pretty much split down the middle when asked if they were Team Steffy or Team Hope, with a handful saying they didn’t like either of them, or didn’t want to take sides and would rather see them be ‘sisters’ rather than rivals. Many of the pro-Steffy comments characterized Hope as a ‘whiner’, while the pro-Hope posters saw Steffy as ‘manipulative’ or a ‘man-stealer’.

Are you Team Hope or Team Steffy?