Primetime taking a cue from daytime?

The Twitterverse discovered The Bold and the Beautiful’s use of mannequins during love scenes over the weekend. It all started with a post from Twitter user Simsimmaaz who shared a TikTok video of Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) kissing mannequin-Zoe from last week’s episode. That tweet set off an entertaining thread that included comments from soap opera actors as well as an HBO star.

I’m cryinggg pic.twitter.com/TyWPx52wbx — This is an Airfryer Stan Acc (@simsimmaaz) September 4, 2020

The tweet caught the attention of Insecure star, writer, and producer Issa Rae who quote re-tweeted, “Can’t wait to [bleep] some mannequins this season.” That of course caught the attention of the actress who the mannequin was standing in for, Kiara Barnes (Zoe Buckingham), who responded, “Yoooo let me tell you how awkward this was to film.” Barnes also reveled over landing on the HBO star’s radar.

Yoooo I made it on to @IssaRae twitter!! 😂😂 lets just say we had a lot of fun filming this — Kiara Barnes (@KiaraBarnes_) September 5, 2020

Other soap opera actors got in on the fun, as Paulina Lule (Valerie Spencer, General Hospital) replied to Barnes, “Y’all did amazing tho!” Days of our Lives’ Lamon Archey (Eli Grant) retweeted the original tweet with some good-natured ribbing, “I can’t even front. This shit hella funny bro! You sold it though @LSaintVictor.” Saint-Victor replied, “That’s the job bro.”

I can’t even front. This shit hella funny bro! You sold it though @LSaintVictor 😂💯🤣 https://t.co/ZqIXLZbERh — Lamon Archey (@LamonArchey) September 6, 2020

Other Twitter users jumped in to joke about the scene as well as praise Saint-Victor for pulling it off.

I mean the soulful way he looked that mannequin straight in the eyeballs and kissed her Give that man a daytime Emmy NOW — That Flighty Broad (@ThtFlightyBroad) September 5, 2020

They also pointed out The Bold and the Beautiful isn’t the first time audiences have seen actors getting emotional over mannequins. Although, in those instances, that was the point. Andrew McCarthy (Good Girls) fell in love with a mannequin who turned into a real woman played by Kim Cattrall (Sex and the City) in the movie Mannequin, Will Smith (Bad Boys for Life) desperately sought human interaction from a mannequin in the post-apocalyptic thriller I am Legend and, most recently, time traveler Number Five (Aidan Gallagher) fell in love with a mannequin in the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy. The Bold and the Beautiful’s executive producer Brad Bell even indicated they are creating their own story featuring a doll, and not just as a stand-in.

Agalmatophilia has had its share on the big screen pic.twitter.com/kZyO1t34P5 — lavendersky (@lavenderMartins) September 5, 2020

What do you think of the use of mannequins during love scenes? Sound off below and then look through the photo gallery for where to find your favorite daytime stars this fall in primetime.

