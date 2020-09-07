Carter kisses mannequin Zoe on Bold and Beautiful

Image: CBS screenshot

Primetime taking a cue from daytime?

The Twitterverse discovered The Bold and the Beautiful’s use of mannequins during love scenes over the weekend. It all started with a post from Twitter user Simsimmaaz who shared a TikTok video of Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) kissing mannequin-Zoe from last week’s episode. That tweet set off an entertaining thread that included comments from soap opera actors as well as an HBO star.

The tweet caught the attention of Insecure star, writer, and producer Issa Rae who quote re-tweeted, “Can’t wait to [bleep] some mannequins this season.” That of course caught the attention of the actress who the mannequin was standing in for, Kiara Barnes (Zoe Buckingham), who responded, “Yoooo let me tell you how awkward this was to film.” Barnes also reveled over landing on the HBO star’s radar.

Other soap opera actors got in on the fun, as Paulina Lule (Valerie Spencer, General Hospital) replied to Barnes, “Y’all did amazing tho!” Days of our Lives’ Lamon Archey (Eli Grant) retweeted the original tweet with some good-natured ribbing, “I can’t even front. This shit hella funny bro! You sold it though @LSaintVictor.” Saint-Victor replied, “That’s the job bro.”

Other Twitter users jumped in to joke about the scene as well as praise Saint-Victor for pulling it off.

They also pointed out The Bold and the Beautiful isn’t the first time audiences have seen actors getting emotional over mannequins. Although, in those instances, that was the point. Andrew McCarthy (Good Girls) fell in love with a mannequin who turned into a real woman played by Kim Cattrall (Sex and the City) in the movie Mannequin, Will Smith (Bad Boys for Life) desperately sought human interaction from a mannequin in the post-apocalyptic thriller I am Legend and, most recently, time traveler Number Five (Aidan Gallagher) fell in love with a mannequin in the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy. The Bold and the Beautiful’s executive producer Brad Bell even indicated they are creating their own story featuring a doll, and not just as a stand-in.

What do you think of the use of mannequins during love scenes? Sound off below and then look through the photo gallery for where to find your favorite daytime stars this fall in primetime.

