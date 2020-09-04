Image: David Pfiel/Bell-Phillip TV/CBS 2020

Actress set to tape Bold and Beautiful scenes after 15 years.

Tanner Novlan has quickly made a home for himself at Bold and the Beautiful as Dr. John ‘Finn’ Finnegan in scenes opposite one of the CBS soap opera’s biggest stars, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy Forrester). However, due to Bold and Beautiful bringing in the actors’ spouses and partners to shoot kissing and close scenes, he’ll be appearing alongside someone else… his real-life wife. Kayla Ewell shared a photo of the happy couple on their way to the CBS Studios captioned, “When Mom & Dad get to work together.”

Longtime fans of the soap will recognize Ewell for playing Caitlin Ramírez from 2004 to 2005. The character was the son of Hector Ramírez (Lorenzo Lamas) and was in a relationship with Rick Forrester (Justin Torkildsen) and Thomas Forrester (Drew Tyler Bell). On Thursday August 27, Ewell turned 35 and Novlan sent his wife a sweet birthday message, “Happy Birthday to the best wife, momma and friend.” Later, Novlan revealed how he kept a big secret from his mom, as well as a connection between the soap and a dog that the family had.

When not being a mom to their 1 year old daughter, Poppy Marie, Ewell can be seen as Nora Truman on Roswell, New Mexico and played the long-term role of Vicki Donovan on CW’s now defunct The Vampire Diaries.

So, with Ewell set to appear as a body-double, which will likely be for Steffy, things could be heating up between Finn and his patient very soon!