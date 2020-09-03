Image: Howard Wise/JPI

The rest of us can see the writing on the wall as clearly as we can see that big ol’ portrait of Liam and Steffy that she’s still got hanging in her living room!

After the September 2 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, there can be no doubt — if there was ever any to begin with! — that Steffy is destined to make another play for ex-husband Liam. She didn’t hug him a little too long or shoot him the kinda look that says, “I’ll take you back, right here, right now, no questions asked.” No, she just mixed alcohol with painkillers and wound up flashing back to happier times with her former spouse.

And, as everybody knows, ya can’t lie about your feelings in a flashback! The revelation of Steffy’s continuing longing for Liam only confirms what viewers of The Bold and the Beautiful have suspected for ages, anyway, that a rematch between them wasn’t as much a possibility as an eventuality. After all, Steffy, Liam and Hope, aka the third leg in the enduring love triangle, are the modern-day Taylor, Ridge and Brooke, and we all remember the pattern that fueled their storyline for decades: Pair Ridge with one wife, only to split them up and re-pair him with the other. Lather, rinse, repeat.

The September 3 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful promises to shed even more light on the events that are being set in motion. Thomas, who’s somehow gone overnight from being the show’s most nefarious villain to a harmless talk-to, challenges his sister to come clean about what she’s feeling. The episode also sets up a new clash between stepsibling rivals Steffy and Hope — just the sort of thing to force Liam to choose sides (well, as best a Lifetime Achievement Award-winning waffler can).

What do you think, Bold & Beautiful fans? Are you ready for this love triangle to take shape once again? Or were you hoping that Steffy would move on with that nice doctor Finn?