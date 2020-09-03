Image: Sonja Flemming/CBS 2020

Bold and the Beautiful actor’s mom is a superfan.

Last month, we shared with soap opera fans how Bold and the Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan sent a special birthday message to his wife Kayla Ewell, who appeared on the CBS soap as Caitlin Ramírez in 2004 until 2005, and now he’s revealed something very interesting about his mom. The actor talked to CBS Soaps In Depth about first landing the role of Dr. John ‘Finn’ Finnegan and how hard it was to keep everything hush hush, even from those closest to him – his family, and more importantly his mother.

Novlan explained, “My mom is a huge B&B fan. So when I found out I got the job way back in March, she was one of the ones I wanted to tell right away but it was still under wraps and I couldn’t say anything. So I had to keep a secret from everybody until we went back in July.”

Given that there is a ton of diehard Bold and the Beautiful fans out there, what gives Novlan’s mom that added push into superfandom? The actor revealed, “She is such a fan that our family dog’s name was Thorne. After Thorne Forrester. And she spelled it even with the ‘e’ at the end!” He may be a newcomer to the soap but its storylines have been a part of Novlan’s life since he was a kid because his mom has tuned in to the show for years.

Novlan’s character Finn is currently involved in a storyline with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), who suffered injuries from a motorcycle crash that landed her in the hospital – and in Dr. Finn’s care. Would you like to see something more come out of their relationship other than a doctor/patient scenario? Discuss your thoughts in the comments then glimpse through our gallery containing photos of Steffy Forrester throughout the years.

