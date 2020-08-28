Image: CBS screenshot

Eat your heart out, Hallmark! The actor nailed it!

When The Bold and the Beautiful alumna Kayla Ewell (ex-Kayla) turned 35 on August 27, she did it in a way that was awfully appropriate for this insane year. Emphasis on the awful. “In true 2020 fashion, we’re tenting the house for termites during a global [you-know-what]… on my birthday,” she Instagrammed along with a ridiculously cute photo of herself and daughter Poppy.

But the actress’ strange circumstances weren’t about to burst her bubble. (See what we did there? Look at the picture again… now do ya see?) “What is most important has never been more prevalent,” she went on to say. “Grateful for all the love, friendship and (soon-to-be) insect-free home.”

Speaking of love, Ewell’s husband — The Bold and the Beautiful’s Finn, Tanner Novlan — took to social media to express his for her. And he did it so sweetly, he might just have a future in card-writing. “Happy birthday,” he wrote, “to the best wife, momma and friend.” Aww.

Since joining the cast of the CBS soap earlier this summer, Novlan, heretofore best known as the Liberty Mutual guy, has established himself as an Instagram hit, filling his feed with adorable photos of himself and his beautiful family. Look at the one below, for instance, taken on the occasion of Poppy’s first birthday.

