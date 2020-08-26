Image: John Paschal/JPI

This soap opera alum is one proud mamma.

Bold and the Beautiful and Young and the Restless alum Adrienne Frantz (Amber Moore) has once again skyrocketed the cute factor on her Instagram page. Back in July we passed along an adorable photo that Frantz posted of her second child with husband and Guiding Light alum Scott Bailey (Sandy Foster), Lion Michael Bailey – dressed to suit his name – and now the actress is back sharing a few videos of him at two-months old. In the first, little Lion is sitting in a baby bouncy chair, getting a kick out of a helium balloon that’s tied safely to its frame. Captioned, “Just a baby playing with a balloon to brighten your day! Lion is getting so big! 2 months now!”

Frantz couldn’t resist posting a second video, labeled “part 2,” since it was “too cute not to share!” Boy, two months have gone by fast!

Speaking of time flying by, Frantz and Bailey’s first child, Amélie Irene, who was born in December 2015, just attended her first day back to school. The proud mom posted a photo of their little girl in a pink floral dressed captioned, “Amélie’s first day of school! Mommy is so proud of you baby girl! I love you so much!!” Bailey added, “So proud of my daughter!! She chose her own outfit and crushed her first day of school!”

Frantz labeled Amélie as the “best big sister in the world,” along with a cute shoot of her daughter feeding her new little brother a bottle. Frantz went on to say, “She loves her baby brother so much and no jealousy at all! She has the most amazing heart! #I lovemykids.”

Take a look at out gallery of Bold and Beautiful characters that we want to return then sign up for Soaps.com’s newsletter to received daily soap opera scoops in your inbox.