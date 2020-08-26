Images: Howard Wise/JPI (3)

We recently asked on Facebook which of the Forresters, Logans, Spencers and Avants were your favorites — and least favorites. Today: the good news.

Our wholly unscientific poll of The Bold and the Beautiful fans has yielded some interesting, perhaps even controversial, results. Now, we’ll get to the characters that you dislike the most shortly — and thank heavens these are fictional individuals that we’re talking about, or we’d be all like, “Da-amn! That’s cold, people!” But for today, we’re going to look at the ones you like the most.

Based on longevity and airtime, we thought we’d be able to guess who was going to rank high on your list of characters that are hits. You’ve certainly made us rethink that theory, however. In fact, we saw more support in your responses for at least a couple of folks who aren’t even on the show anymore than for a bunch that are in the thick of things. However, since we’re contemplating current characters at the moment, we’ve excluded Courtney Hope’s Sally and Alley Mills’ Pam. (We will nonetheless scarf down a lemon bar in honor of the latter.)

