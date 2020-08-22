Image: CBS

Every mom is gonna relate to this one.

It happens. And sometimes things that rhyme with “it” do, too. Just ask The Bold and the Beautiful fan favorite Karla Mosley (Maya). “When your daughter poops on the floor,” she Instagrammed on August 21, “and then says, ‘Don’t worry, Mommy! I’m OK!’”

Yes, but would Mommy be alright? Just look at the flummoxed expression on her face, one that’s all too familiar to the parents of 2-year-olds (and 3-year-olds and 4-year-olds and… you get the idea). At least little Aurora wasn’t fazed in the slightest by the accident. “She’s now singing, ‘Every little thing is gonna be alright! I eat cookies, and every little thing is gonna be alright!’”

Well, cookies do help — everything, in our experience. Recently, Mosley was also mentioned in conjunction with some news that definitely didn’t, ahem, stink: The Bold and the Beautiful executive producer/headwriter Bradley Bell announced that this fall, the Avants — including Maya — would be back in action. It was unclear whether Mosley would be reprising her role, but here’s hoping! We’ve been eagerly anticipating the show picking up a particular dropped plot for what seems like forever now; and with Delon de Metz stepping in as Zende, it seems like it could actually happen.

Mind you, Maya’s brother-in-law far from the only option for the former Mrs. Rick Forrester’s romantic future. To see our other picks for potential suitors, just click on the photo gallery below and consider yourself deputized as an official armchair matchmaker.