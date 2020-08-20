Image: Sean Smith/Bell-Phillip TV/CBS

Bold and Beautiful actress ‘fans away’ the summer heat.

In January, we first alerted fans that Bold and the Beautiful’s Denise Richards (Shauna Fulton Forrester) had joined the cast of Resplandor y Tinieblas, translated Glow and Darkness in the role of Countess Champagne. On Saturday August 15, the actress hopped on a plane and traveled back to Spain to continue shooting scenes for her latest project, which had been halted due to the lockdown. Bold – and beautiful – as always, Richards referred to herself as a “ragamuffin” and expressed, “I’m beyond grateful that my family is healthy & that I get to go back to work on this project, &see new friends I made. Thank you to everyone that jumped through hoops getting me there. It does not go unnoticed.”

Once arriving in Toledo, Spain, she shared a photo captioned, “Beautiful #toledo my office the last couple days…”

A day later, in Madrid, Spain, Richards was dressed in costume, consisting of a historical pink gown with a wig, and shared a behind-the-scenes video or her and her co-star Natalie Radmall-Quirke fanning themselves due to the heat and “trying to stay cool shooting on a hot summer day.”

Today Richards was back at it, still shooting scenes in Madrid, and getting glammed up by hair and make-up with the “final touches…”

When Richards isn’t playing Bold and Beautiful’s Shauna, who is currently embroiled in a wedding drama storyline with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Quinn (Rena Sofer), fans can watch her on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Wednesdays at 9:00 PM on Bravo.

