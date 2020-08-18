Image: Howard Wise/JPI

Bold and Beautiful actress caught on tape behind-the-scenes.

Actress Courtney Hope may have left Bold and Beautiful as Sally Spectra, but she has plenty of amazing memories to take with her. She took to her Instagram account to share a few hilarious video clips from behind the scenes of the CBS soap, shot when her character was still pretending to be dying to win back her boyfriend, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). The actor can be seen laughing in the background as Hope cuts up…and cuts a rug to the great amusement of surrounding cast and crew. The actress captioned the clips, “In case anyone was wondering what Sally did when Wyatt wasn’t looking… HERE YOU GO.” She went on to add, “Thanks @boldandbeautifulcbs producers and Mel for the fun little ongoing prank of ‘SALLY WALKER’ with Sally and HER walker KNOWING I couldn’t resist dancing,” and finally teased, “Here are a few of the many moments when it was caught on tape.”

The fun video drew a ‘like’ from former Bold and Beautiful castmate Ashley Jones (Bridget Forrester), while Jeremey Ray Valdez (Detective Sanchez) enthused, “This is GOLD!!!” Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan) dropped into the comments and left three cry-laughing emojis, and Days of our Lives actor Eric Martsolf (Brady Black) remarked, “Brilliant.” Gina Tognoni, who played Phyllis Summers on sister soap, Young and the Restless, posted, “Now here’s the magic right here/no doubt inspired by the spirit xxxx.” Teasing more footage of the hilarious Ms. Hope, Katrina Bowden, who appeared on Bold and Beautiful as her rival, Flo Fulton, added, “Now I need to find my videos of you doing this!!” Monica Ruiz, the actress who played Sally’s partner in crime, Dr. Penny Escobar, was no stranger to the shenanigans, and said, “Omg I got to see this in person when you did it in the doctor’s office.”

