Image: Howard Wise/JPI

How long can the Bold and Beautiful besties keep their secret?

This week’s Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that best friends, Shauna and Quinn pulled off something huge in order to make Shauna’s marriage to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) a reality. It’s so big, in fact, that Quinn (Rena Sofer) warned Shauna (Denise Richards) that no one could ever find out what they did…

With Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) clearly believing that she and Ridge are still married as they reconciled and planned a future together last week, it’s going to come as a true shock when Ridge tells her he married Shauna in Las Vegas and will slam the door on Brooke’s ‘destiny’. Considering Brooke thinks the divorce papers Ridge toted around for months as they argued over Thomas were never filed, they were signed, so Quinn likely nabbed the paperwork and made the divorce decree official on the sly.

It’s a little unexpected that Shauna would knowingly participate in such a deception given that she wouldn’t even consent to show Ridge the video of Brooke kissing Bill (Don Diamont), but even if Quinn acted alone initially to file the divorce papers, Shauna would have had to follow through by plotting to get Ridge blackout drunk and taking him to the wedding chapel as part of her ‘VIP’ treatment in Vegas.

What we do know is why Quinn is swearing Shauna to secrecy – if Eric (John McCook) finds out she slipped over to the ‘dark side’ and messed with Ridge and Brooke’s marriage, it won’t be looking good for her own.

If Ridge decides to honor his marriage to Shauna, the secret will likely come out just as it becomes a ‘real’ marriage. If Brooke’s the one to eventually discover Quinn and Shauna’s deception and bring their house of cards tumbling down, three marriages could become casualties by the time all is said and done.

What do you think Shauna and Quinn’s secret will be? Let us know in the comments, then feel free to browse photos of Quinn Fuller Forrester over the years in the gallery below.

Make sure to sign up for Soaps.com’s newsletter to get the latest soap news and features delivered straight to your inbox.