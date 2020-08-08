Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

The actress has taken control — and suggests that we can, too.

The Bold and the Beautiful’s Courtney Hope (as of very recently ex-Sally) has a message for her fans. “No matter what you think, say or do, it all gets expelled into the universe,” she Instagrammed. “Our mindset shapes the world around you. Your energy is propelled into action every moment. Your thought pattern changes your body chemistry, the signals being directed throughout your cellular makeup and outward.”

Hope knows how what she’s saying sounds — as trippy as an episode of The Twilight Zone. But “it’s not a fancy idea,” she hastened to add. “It’s a fact. This means we do have a say in how our life unfolds and how we react to it starting with what we focus on. Choose wisely.”

Perhaps for her, that means focusing on her next daytime role. Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful were ticked off over her axing. So maybe another show could make the CBS soap’s loss its gain. (We suspect that she’d spar pretty winningly with Days of our Lives‘ Jake, Brandon Barash. And call us crazy, but we have a hunch that she’d have chemistry with General Hospital protagonist Michael, aka her real-life beau, Chad Duell.)

What do you think? Can you imagine Hope joining another cast?