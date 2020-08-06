Image: Howard Wise/JPI

We saw it coming two years ago… then it just never arrived.

Two years ago, just before Rome Flynn left The Bold and the Beautiful to pull double duty on primetime’s The Haves and the Have Nots and How to Get Away With Murder, Zende and Maya had… let’s call it a moment. Now that he’s returning to the canvas — the character, not the actor — we may finally find out what that moment could turn into.

You’ll recall — or maybe you won’t; it’s been a minute — that after bride Nicole declined an invitation to celebrate Zende’s success as a swimwear designer, he hit the town with his sister-in-law. When a bigot tried to turn the transgender model’s night into a nightmare, Zende stood up to him — and stood up for her. For an instant, it looked like something could happen between the in-laws; there was a spark, an unspoken understanding… perhaps even an affection that went beyond friendship?

How would Maya and Zende have handled it going forward? He wasn’t put off in the slightest by the fact that she’s transgender. But would he have second thoughts about a romance with her when faced daily with more narrow-mindedness (not to mention that he would be utterly betraying his missus)? And what about Maya? Would she have denied the attraction so as not to upend Nicole’s marriage? Or would Maya have seen a Zende/Nicole breakup as the inevitable result of them marrying too young?

Now that Zende is returning to The Bold and the Beautiful — with Delon de Metz stepping in for Flynn — we may at last find out if there was more to what we saw than our own imagination going into overdrive. Though headwriter/executive producer Bradley Bell recently told Soap Opera Digest that not only Zende but Nicole and Maya would be a part of the action this fall, he gave no hint that the in-laws might be working out some unexpected feelings (much less that they were the reason Maya and husband Rick split up). In fact, he noted that Zende would be involved with Carter and Zoe.

So maybe we aren’t going to get this storyline after all. What do you think? Would you prefer to see Zende consider a relationship with Maya… or come between Carter and Zoe? Hit the comments with your thoughts, and while you’re here, anticipating de Metz’ debut as the new Zende, check out the below photo gallery of some highly successful recasts — it’s a list to which we hope we’ll eventually add the newcomer!