Bold and Beautiful actress' announcement left viewers disappointed and angry.

Bold and the Beautiful actress Courtney Hope stunned viewers of the CBS soap opera by taking to her social media accounts after the Monday August 3 episode to announce her departure as Sally Spectra. As viewers reacted and reached out, she later posted in a message of thanks in her Instagram story that said, “Thanks for all the love and support! I was shocked like everyone else, but I cannot wait to see what’s next.”

Though there were a small number of fans not upset by the sudden news, the overwhelming reaction was negative and ranged from disappointment to outrage and everywhere in between. Hope confirmed her last airdate would be this week, and given the dissatisfaction with Sally’s exit storyline, which involved her throwing herself on the mercy of a man who dumped her twice and taking heat from a rival who had done far worse, some felt the powers that be had absolutely made the wrong choice.

A large amount of #BoldandBeautiful fans to Bradley Bell right now after hearing the news of Courtney Hope’s exit: pic.twitter.com/f1fhqJ0fPi — bold soaps (@Sofanatic7) August 3, 2020

Those who found Sally an interesting character as someone who was not a member of Bold and Beautiful’s Forrester or Logan families questioned the move as not being good for the show. Others, such as those who had hoped for a scenario in which Thomas and Sally team up, expressed frustration with the lost potential.

Bold totally missed out on a Tally 2.0 pairing to ruin Thomas for HOpe AND to ruin Sally for FLATT. Flo ain’t it! PERIOD. Courtney Hope deserved so much better. But she will do bigger/better things, I’m convinced of it. A real bad business decision tho Brad.🙄 #boldandbeautiful pic.twitter.com/g3d1AbgZwp — 🔥QSF🔥 (@SteffyRunShyt) August 3, 2020

There was a contingent who felt the character Sally Spectra and the actress Courtney Hope, deserved better than to be abruptly let go from the CBS soap and said so fairly bluntly.

I am pissed about Courtney Hope. She deserved better. #BoldandBeautiful — Di (@diash178) August 3, 2020

Many Bold and Beautiful fans took to social media to express sadness over the move as they loved the off-beat character, the talented actress, or both.

Some soap opera fans immediately began advocating for her to be picked up by another daytime drama. Some pushed for Hope to nab a role on General Hospital where her real-life love, Chad Duell plays Michael Quartermaine, while others were eyeing her for a role on Days of our Lives.

Hey @carlivatiron you need to do Lyft at the #BoldandBeautiful parking lot to pick up someone. I’m not telling you who, but she has red hair and can act! — Mr Tube Talk (@mrtubetalk) August 3, 2020

