The Bold and the Beautiful star stuns with unexpected announcement.

The Bold and the Beautiful leading lady Courtney Hope stunned viewers of the CBS soap opera by taking to her social-media accounts following today’s episode to announce her departure as Sally Spectra. Her Instagram post began by calling the turn of events “an abrupt ending to a monumental journey. The last three years have been amazing, and though I do not know what the future holds, this chapter of Sally has sadly come to an end.”

The actress was clearly disappointed to be leaving the daytime drama, as she added, “I love my @boldandbeautifulcbs cast and crew and will miss everyone dearly, but await the day we may all play again. Some things are out of our control, and I thank the fans for your support through it all!” We certainly hope she will come back!

Hope ended her unexpected announcement with a little redheaded emoji and signed off, “Love you all, Sally Spectra out.”

The announcement comes on the heels of many viewers saying that they are unhappy with the turn Sally’s storyline took just before the months-long shutdown, when it was revealed that the character was faking her terminal illness. Since the show has returned, Sally has spent numerous scenes pleading with Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Flo (Katrina Bowden) for forgiveness after landing in the hospital. In the Monday, Aug. 3, episode, Wyatt asked Sally to go away for a while, or at least stay away from him and Flo. But Hope’s announcement still comes as a shock, as most fans were looking forward to Sally being redeemed, as she’d cut a fairly sympathetic figure in the aftermath of her plot.

Soaps.com wishes Hope all the best in the future.