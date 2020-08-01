Images: Associated Press, Jill Johnson/JPI

Nailed it, Jacqui Mac. “Cute” really is the only word for it.

On August 1, as the Edmonton Oilers prepared to take on the Chicago Blackhawks at a sport that we are told is called… what is it again? Hockey? Got it. Hockey. As these — Wikipedias furiously — teams got ready to try to score — help us, Google — goals, The Bold and the Beautiful’s newest hottie, Tanner Novlan (Finn), took to Instagram to make his preference known. It was, in short, adorable.

“Game faces ready,” he captioned of photo of himself and daughter Poppy, who just turned 1. Since they were wearing Oilers jerseys, he probably didn’t need to add the name of the team for which he was rooting (though hey, we appreciated the assist). In response, the actor’s Bold and Beautiful leading lady, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), all but lost it. “Soooooo cuttteee,” she wrote, even though we probably would’ve used more U’s than T’s.

It’s no secret that the CBS soap’s new love interests get along terrifically. It wasn’t that long ago that Novlan — “the pride of Saskatchewan,” per his Twitter description — endeared himself to fellow Canadian Wood by bringing her treats from their native country. (Chances are, he got some tips on fitting in from his missus, Kayla Ewell; she’s best known for The Vampire Diaries but previously played Caitlin Ramirez on The Bold and the Beautiful — years before Wood even joined the cast, it bears mentioning.)

