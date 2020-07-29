Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

Smile, you are on camera!

Bold & Beautiful’s Darin Brooks (Wyatt Spencer) got punked by his wife Kelly Kruger (Ava on Bold & Beautiful and Mackenzie Browning on Young & Restless). In a video that she posted on Instagram, she wrote, “You have no idea how hard it was for me not to laugh!! OK in case you don’t know, there’s a trend on TikTok where u pretend you’re doing an Instagram story about something ridiculous like how to use hand sanitizer but you have the camera flipped on your husband to see if he’ll react.”

In the video, Kruger pretends to be filming herself for her fans who were curious about how she poured a glass of water. As Brooks washes the dishes, he gives her side glances, eventually asking if she was talking to him. She explained she was filming a video of herself pouring water for the viewers. A puzzled Brooks responds, “They want to know how you pour a glass of water?” The challenge has other people doing similarly odd things just to film their significant other’s reactions, such as showing how they brush their teeth, dancing for the camera, and pretending to be flirted with during a fake FaceTime call.

Kruger also pranked her husband in another video pretending to have become fluent in Spanish in just one day. “My husband bet me I couldn’t learn Spanish in a day. I speak French fluently and didn’t think it’d be hard. It’s harder than I thought but here’s a tip: spell SOCKS over and over and it kinda sounds like Spanish. Did I win the bet or nah?”

And read an interview with Brooks and Kruger on parenting and the new normal at Bold & Beautiful.