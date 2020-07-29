Bold & Beautiful’s Ashley Jones Reflects on ‘Tough Dark Times’: ‘I Can Barely See Through My Tears Writing This’
Image: Jill Johnson/JPI
Bold and Beautiful, General Hospital actress has come a long way.
Actress Ashley Jones, who has played Bold and Beautiful’s Bridget Forrester on a recurring basis since 2004, and who also appeared on General Hospital as Parker Forsyth, accepted the recent black and white challenge on social media, a campaign inspired by the soaring rates of violence against women as well as the brutal murder of a 27-year-old student named Pinar Gültekin. She used the opportunity to not only express her solidarity with Turkish women, and women who support other women, but also to reflect candidly on her own personal journey. Her heartfelt post began, “I look back on the past year and get so emotional thinking about certain tough dark times, I can barely see through my tears writing this. But here I am because God gave me the greatest support system that continually reminds me of my strength.”
The strong and talented Jones filed for divorce and a restraining order last fall against husband Joel Henricks amid allegations of abuse, and, happily, appears to be doing so much better. She updated, “I’m still just putting one foot in front of another, but sometimes look back and marvel- I’ve come a long way.” The actress took time in the post to thank God, her family, and added, “And thank you (you know who you are) for showing up in all the ways and ALL THE PLACES and carrying me when I simply couldn’t take another step.”
Jones, who rejoined her Bold and Beautiful family for scenes that aired before the production shutdown in March, summed up her post by saying, “There is a treasure in the trauma… look for it. That is where you find your strength.” She also encouraged her followers to flood the Instagram feed with strong women and thanked “the good men out there supporting us women.”
We’re pleased to report that Jones has also been back on set filming. Though she explained, “This is a TV movie, not shooting B&B,” we look forward to seeing her back on our television screens in the not-too-distant future!
