Bold and Beautiful’s new episodes are full of promise.

Bold and Beautiful has made its triumphant return following a shutdown of several months due to the viral lockdown and while Monday’s first episode was essentially a refresher on all the drama that happened prior to the halt of production, there were a few new tidbits to whet viewers’ appetites, such as Carter flirting with Zoe as they discussed her moving on from Thomas following the debacle of a wedding that saw him exposed for his machinations and dumped by both Zoe and Hope.

Of course, the recapping bits and flashbacks dominated the show, but the return episode turned out to be fun as Carter and Katie took in a new Forrester Creations digital campaign promo, which tied in with the return to filming with the slogan, ‘The Wait Is Over’.

Arguably the most thrilling part, however, came at the end when viewers were indulged with a new montage of clips teasing what is ahead after all these months of anticipation. Among the gasp-worthy revelations: Sally and Flo tangle, with Sally getting knocked out and landing in the hospital, Ridge learns he married Shauna in Vegas, Brooke tries to seduce Ridge, Steffy awakens to a sexy doctor at her hospital bedside after a motorcycle accident involving Bill, a shirtless Carter, and a bearded Thomas asking someone to look after his sister. Whew!

