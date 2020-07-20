Image: Howard Wise/JPI

“My heart is so full,” tweeted the Emmy winner when he saw the clips.

On Sunday, Scott Clifton couldn’t contain himself. Upon watching the video made by his co-stars to celebrate his first decade as Liam on The Bold and the Beautiful, he wrote: “Oh my god! I had no idea my fellow cast members did this.

“Didn’t I tell you,” he added, “it’s the best family in the world?”

Among the B&B-ers offering Clifton their best wishes are Rena Sofer (Quinn), Courtney Hope (Sally), Heather Tom (Katie), Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), Kiara Barnes (Zoe), Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter), Darin Brooks (Wyatt) and “dad” Don Diamont (Bill), who proffered as big a kiss as one can during these difficult days.

Of course, The Bold and the Beautiful‘s cast being full of clowns, not everyone offered simple congratulations and left it at that. This bunch? On no. For instance, Clifton’s TV nemesis, Matthew Atkinson, marveled that 10 years isn’t just impressive, it’s “an era,” then was like wait, “how old are you?!?”

The CBS soap’s patriarch, John McCook (Eric), served up cheeky encouragement to Clifton. “A coupla more years,” the veteran actor cracked, “you’ll start to catch on.”

And Annika Noelle (Hope) went from paying tribute to her “fellow cat lady” to serenading him with a song that… well, you’ll see for yourself what happened when you watch the video above. When you’re done, why not take a stroll down Memory Lane by reviewing the below photo gallery of Liam’s wild life and times?