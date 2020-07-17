Bold & Beautiful Guest Star Named in Possible Suicide Attempt Following 911 Call
Image: Howard Wise/JPI
Bold and Beautiful alum was found unresponsive.
In upsetting news, actress and entertainer Tamar Braxton, who made a guest appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful in 2019 when she played Chef Chambre in scenes with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom), was reportedly rushed to the hospital after a possible suicide attempt. TMZ claims that a 911 call was placed at around 10:00 PM PT from the Ritz Carlton hotel located in downtown Los Angeles with regard to an attempted suicide.
They further allege that Braxton’s boyfriend, David Adefeso, was on the scene when emergency services arrived and that he told police officers she may have overdosed on a combination of pills and alcohol. EMT’s reportedly found Braxton unconscious when they attended, and the outlet’s sources are claiming that Adefeso relayed she had been upset earlier in the day and had threatened to take her own life.
Braxton, who formerly appeared on Celebrity Big Brother and is best known for the reality series Braxton Family Values, currently stars in a YouTube series titled Coupled and Quarantined along with Adefeso, though Thursday night’s expected installment was pulled with no explanation. The pair are also set to appear in Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life, which is slated to run on WE tv. The singer and actress recently spoke out on Twitter, however, and was seemingly upset with the network’s treatment of her ventures as compared to the Kardashians.
Are we going to talk about pay…. I 100 percent wrote the theme song… where is the coin… our show is on Netflix…. where is the coin… 10 years on The air… we make 75 percent LESS than the kardashians. How come there are no villains on that show🤔 https://t.co/0dIueRQ2Dx
— TAMAR “SLAVE” BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) July 13, 2020
Soaps.com will update readers on Braxton’s condition as more information becomes available. Our thoughts are with her.