Bold and Beautiful characters we wish we could see again.

The Bold and the Beautiful is known for turning on a dime as storylines swerve and viewers have learned to go with the flow, but that doesn’t mean we always like it. There are some characters that are missed even months and years after they’re no longer seen on canvas…

Abrupt exits can be jarring, especially if a storyline is unceremoniously dropped or the explanation for a character’s departure from the canvas feels inadequate. Viewers like to have closure. Rick Forrester (Jacob Young) and Maya Avant Forrester’s (Karla Mosley) sudden and inexplicable divorce overseas, with Maya returning and fading into oblivion and Rick, a core Forrester family member, not coming back at all, is a perfect example of a loose end that desperately needs to be picked up.

Sometimes a character’s continued absence doesn’t sit right with fans. Bridget Forrester (Ashley Jones) pops back for visits, but never has her son, Logan, with her, and never stays long enough. There are other Forrester family members who have long been MIA, and while we understand they can’t all be on canvas, there are a few we question. RJ Forrester (last played by Anthony Turpel) was aged, thrown into a romance, then disappeared, leaving nothing in the way of a younger generation.

Other characters helped to broaden the canvas beyond the Forresters and Logans. Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey) was killed offscreen around the same time another Logan, Florence (Katrina Bowden), was brought on, which left some shaking their heads. Nick Marone (Jack Wagner) was a terrific alternative to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) or Bill Spencer Jr (Don Diamont) as a potential love interest for the ladies.

We also miss our favorite pot-stirrers. It’s been too long since Bold and Beautiful has featured the likes of Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan), Amber Moore (Adrienne Frantz), or Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), who always generate loads of excitement and are so interesting to watch.

