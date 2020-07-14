Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

CBS soap opera actress shares family’s happiness with followers.

Actress Adrienne Frantz, who has played Amber Moore on and off since 1997 on both Bold and the Beautiful and Young and the Restless, took to her social media accounts to share a long-awaited photo of her newborn son with fellow actor and husband Scott Bailey (Sandy Foster, Guiding Light). Frantz experienced complications following the birth of the baby in June, which left her in the hospital recovering and anxious to reunite with her family.

Frantz shared a collage of photos which included a shot of her and Bailey in the hospital immediately following the birth, another of their daughter, Amélie, now age 4, with her new infant brother, and the adorable baby himself pictured wearing a little lion mane along with the announcement that they had named him Lion Michael Bailey. So cute! The actress also had a message of thanks and said, “Welcome to the world Lion Michael Bailey! It was a rough road getting here but we made it! Thank you for all of the prayers they helped pull us through!!”

We’re so happy to see Frantz healthy, happy and enjoying her newborn at home. We would also love to see her character back at one of her old soap opera stomping grounds stirring up trouble or romance on either Bold and Beautiful or Young and Restless now that both soaps are back in production under safe conditions following the lockdown. Amber is one of the most consistently missed characters on the CBS soaps as she always made things interesting and had amazing on-screen chemistry with her co-stars. Hopefully, down the road, it could happen.

Look for Amber Moore in the gallery of favorite friendships we miss on Bold and Beautiful below