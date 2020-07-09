Image: CBS

The CBS soap’s hunk quotient just went up — way up!

It’s raining men — leading men — on The Bold and the Beautiful. As our sister site TVLine first reported, the CBS soap has tapped Tanner Novlan — the husband of B&B alum Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin) and the star of those funny Liberty Mutual commercials — as Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan, the long-awaited new love interest for Jacqueline MacInnes Wood’s Steffy.

Well, one of them, anyway. As executive producer/headwriter Bradley Bell recently told TV Insider, “She’ll have a period of time where, in fact, quite a few men will be after her — as they should be. She’s spectacular and unique.”

Perhaps one of those other men will be her adopted cousin. Could be, since the show has also tapped Delon de Metz — late of NBC’s Zoo — to breathe new life into the role of Tony and Kristen’s son, Zende, last played from 2015-17 by Rome Flynn, who went on to appear on OWN’s The Haves and the Have Nots and ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder. Hmm… maybe B&B is finally going to revisit the chemistry that had seemed to be brewing between Zende and sister-in-law Maya when Flynn last aired?

Novlan’s other credits include Roswell, New Mexico, Parenthood, Rizzoli & Isles and Bones. De Metz has also appeared on Castle, Scorpion, NCIS and The Kominsky Method.

