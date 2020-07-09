Bold & Beautiful Star Joins Soap Alum Vivica A. Fox in LMN Premiere Filled With Stalking & Sabotaging
Image: Lifetime
Finally, a suspenseful new movie to look forward to.
There haven’t been many new movies as of late, due to the current state of health and lack of production, but we have an exciting premiere to look forward to, featuring Bold and the Beautiful actress Kiara Barnes (Zoe Buckingham) and Generations, Days of our Lives and Young and the Restless alum Vivica A. Fox (Maya Reubens, Carmen Silva, Stephanie), as well as former Another World, One Life to Live and Young and the Restless star Stephen Richard Harris (Zak Wilder, Seth Anderson, Aidan). On Friday July 17 at 8:00 PM, they will come together to appear in LMN’s The Wrong Wedding Planner.
Fox will play the role of Detective Jones, who turns up at the home of a young couple named Ashley (Hallmark’s Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe, Signed, Sealed, Delivered) and Brad (Harris) to investigate a mysterious break-in while preparing for their upcoming wedding. Though Jones doesn’t uncover anything at the scene of the crime, someone is clearly stalking the couple and sabotaging Brad at work.
Jackée Harry, who also appeared on Another World as Lily Mason from 1983 to 1985, will play Ms. Johnson with Kristin Booth, fellow Signed, Sealed, Delivered actress, as Mandy. Set your DVRs as not to miss this soap star-studded movie!
Now that Bold and Beautiful has resumed production, we hope to see more of Barnes’ character Zoe, who was last seen in April in scenes with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) at Forrester Creations discussing Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope).
