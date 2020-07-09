Bold & Beautiful Star Joins Soap Alum Vivica A. Fox in LMN Premiere Filled With Stalking & Sabotaging

We invite readers to take a look at the gallery below, featuring other soap opera stars who went on to be successful outside of daytime. Then sign up for Soaps.com’s newsletter for breaking news, spoilers and more delivered straight to your in-box.

Now that Bold and Beautiful has resumed production , we hope to see more of Barnes’ character Zoe, who was last seen in April in scenes with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) at Forrester Creations discussing Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope).

Jackée Harry, who also appeared on Another World as Lily Mason from 1983 to 1985, will play Ms. Johnson with Kristin Booth, fellow Signed, Sealed, Delivered actress, as Mandy. Set your DVRs as not to miss this soap star-studded movie!

Fox will play the role of Detective Jones, who turns up at the home of a young couple named Ashley (Hallmark’s Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe, Signed, Sealed, Delivered ) and Brad (Harris) to investigate a mysterious break-in while preparing for their upcoming wedding. Though Jones doesn’t uncover anything at the scene of the crime, someone is clearly stalking the couple and sabotaging Brad at work.

There haven’t been many new movies as of late, due to the current state of health and lack of production, but we have an exciting premiere to look forward to, featuring Bold and the Beautiful actress Kiara Barnes (Zoe Buckingham) and Generations, Days of our Lives and Young and the Restless alum Vivica A. Fox (Maya Reubens, Carmen Silva, Stephanie), as well as former Another World, One Life to Live and Young and the Restless star Stephen Richard Harris (Zak Wilder, Seth Anderson, Aidan). On Friday July 17 at 8:00 PM, they will come together to appear in LMN’s The Wrong Wedding Planner.

1 / 12 <p>Daytime Emmy winning Vincent Irizarry grew up in Long Island New York, his career started in piano, moved to acting. He got his start in 1983 as Lujack Luvonaczek Spaulding on Guiding Light, was Santa Barbara’s Dr. Scott Clark, Dr. David Hayward on All My Children, and One Life to Live during a crossover, and wound up in Days of our Lives as Deimos Kiriakis. He later went into real estate and works at Pinnacle Estate Properties Inc. in Malibu California.</p>

2 / 12 <p>Annie llonzeh played Maya Ward on General Hospital from 2010 – 2011. After her stint in daytime, she immediately went on to star as one of the titular characters, Kate Prince, in Charlie’s Angels. After that series’ cancellation, she played recurring characters in Switched at Birth, Drop Dead Diva, Arrow, and Empire. llonzeh became a series regular on Chicago Fire in 2018 in the role of Emily Foster, which led to crossovers on Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med. As her character prepared to leave the firehouse to go to med school at the end of the eighth season, it is unclear if she will be part of the One Chicago universe for season nine.</p>

3 / 12 <p>Rick Hearst is well known to soap opera fans as Scotty Banning on Days of our Lives, Alan-Michael Spaulding on Guiding Light, Matt Clark on The Young and the Restless, Whip Jones on The Bold and the Beautiful, and Rick Lansing on General Hospital. The actor was last seen in daytime in 2016 on the latter daytime drama but has had many guest starring roles in primetime including The Vampire Diaries, Dynasty, and Ambitions. Hearst currently lives in Atlanta, Georgia where he opened a restaurant, Nonna’s Family Kitchen, and teaches at his former General Hospital co-star Natalia Livingston’s acting studio, Actor Boutique.</p>

4 / 12 <p>Marie Wilson played Karen Wexler on Port Charles, Meg Snyder on As the World Turns, and Summer Townsend on Days of our Lives. She also appeared in the online soap operas The Bay and Ladies of the Lake. In addition, Wilson appeared in the 2018 teen dance movie To the Beat! and its 2020 sequel To the Beat!: Back 2 School, starring several other daytime alums. After a four year absence, Wilson returned to Days of our Lives in 2020 as Summer for one episode, and appeared in the movie Distrupted, as well as the Lifetime thriller Baby Obsession.</p>

5 / 12 <p>Best known for his role of Cruz Castillo on Santa Barbara, A Martinez inhabited other soap opera characters over the decades including Roy Deluca on General Hospital, Ray Montez on One Life to Live, Dr. Ramon Montgomery on The Bold and the Beautiful, and Eduardo Hernandez on Days of our Lives. In addition, he played Nardo Ramos on digital soap opera The Bay. In between his stints in daytime, Martinez achieved steady primetime success landing recurring roles in L.A. Law, Profiler, For the People, Longmire, and Queen of the South.</p>

6 / 12 <p>Natalia Livingston came on the daytime scenes in the recast role of Emily Quartermaine on General Hospital. She later played her twin Rebecca Shaw and then went on to play Taylor Walker on Days of our Lives. Post daytime, Livingston appeared in the movies Rough Hustle and Cyber Case as well as the digital soap opera Tainted Dreams. Her most recent role was in the movie Full Count, which also stars her former General Hospital co-star Rick Hearst. In addition, she works with Hearst in the Atlanta acting studio she opened, Actor Boutique.</p>

7 / 12 <p>Leven Rambin played Jackson Montgomery’s daughter Lily for several years on All My Children. Since leaving the ABC soap opera, the actress enjoyed ample success in primetime including recurring and regular series roles on Grey’s Anatomy, One Tree Hill, True Detective, The Path, and Gone. Her movie appearances include The Hunger Games, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, and The Dirt. Her next film, The Big Ugly, is scheduled for release in July 2020 and stars Ron Perlman (Sons of Anarchy), Nicholas Braun (Succession), and Vinnie Jones (Arrow).</p>

8 / 12 <p>The former member of the Latin boy band Menudo made his General Hospital debut as Miguel Morez in 1994. He left the ABC soap opera a year later and then exploded on the U.S. music scene with his performance of The Cup of Life at the 41st Grammy Awards in 1999. In addition to his music career, the actor appeared in an episode of Glee and recurred in 2018’s American Crime Story about Gianni Versace’s murder. In June 2020, the award-winning singer appeared as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars. Martin is married to Jwan Yosef, with whom he shares four children, and has been recognized for his extensive humanitarian work.</p>

9 / 12 <p>After leaving the role of Bridget Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful in 2004, Jennifer Finnigan quickly resurfaced on TV in the series Crossing Jordan for several episodes. She went on to have central roles in more TV shows including Committed, Close to Home, Better with You, Tyrant, and Salvation. She was also in the TV movies What Color is Love, The Last Christmas, and Walking the Dog. Finnigan recently celebrated 13 years of marriage to actor Jonathan Silverman. They share a daughter, Ella Jack.</p>

10 / 12 <p>After his time as police officer Oliver Fish wrapped up on One Life to Live in 2010, Scott Evans made a series of guest spots in TV shows such as Rubicon, White Collar, Looking, Into the Dark, and Tell Me a Story. He also recurred on Go-Go Boy Interrupted, Daytime Divas, and Grace and Frankie. Evan’s most recent project, the romantic comedy Almost Love in which he has a lead role, was released On Demand in April 2020. In addition, Evans has joined his movie star brother Chris Evans (The Avengers film franchise) for a couple of entertaining appearances on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, which can be viewed on YouTube.</p>

11 / 12 <p>Jennifer Landon wowed the soap opera world with her portrayal of Gwen Norbeck on As the World Turns. She went on to appear on The Young and the restless as Heather Stevens and Days of our Lives as Hillary Nelson. Landon also had recurring roles on Banshee and Animal Kingdom. The actress most recently joined the third season of Yellowstone and is the proud mother to a couple of bulldogs, who she often posts about on Instagram.</p>