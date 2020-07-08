Image: The Talk/Facebook

Bold and Beautiful actress addresses alleged RHOBH affair.

When Denise Richards appeared on The Talk on Tuesday July 7 she confirmed that she’s been back taping at Bold and Beautiful as Shauna Fulton, and that there will be scenes with her and Ridge Forrester – love scenes that is – that begin filming soon. As speculated may happen due to safety precautions, actors’ significant others were asked to stand in for intimate scenes, and when there are more than two actors working together, they use mannequins. Richards relayed that her husband, Aaron Phypers, has agreed to take the place of co-star Thorsten Kaye in intimate scenes, has been tested, and will be on set the week of July 13. The Talk co-host Carrie Ann Inaba held up a side-by-side photo of Phypers and Kaye, showing their similar look, then enthused, “You’re going to have fun on set!”

Richards previously revealed Shauna and Ridge are married, which hadn’t yet been confirmed to viewers, who had only seen the tease of the pair canoodling in front of a Las Vegas wedding chapel during a night on the town before Ridge was spirited away by the Forrester pilot and taken back to Los Angeles at Brooke Logan’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) behest.

Richards was also asked about the sexual drama with Brandi Glanville, who alleges she and her reality co-star had an affair, that will be unfolding on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Richards explained she preferred to let things play out on screen, but when asked about Granville’s claims, she said, “For me, personally, this is like kindergarten.” The actress acknowledged she’s “been through it with the media,” but has no regrets about joining the reality show and added, “I know my truth.” Season 10 resumes airing tonight, Wednesday July 8, on Bravo after going on hiatus and will feature the return of Eileen Davidson (Ashley Abbott, Young and Restless; Kristen DiMera, Days of our Lives).

Watch the video to hear more details from Richards, then browse the gallery of Bold and Beautiful stars and their real-life partners to see who else might be standing in on set. Then visit Bold and Beautiful spoilers to see which classic episodes are coming up.

Video: The Talk/Facebook