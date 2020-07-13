Image: CBS

Bold and Beautiful characters now residing in Los Angeles.

The Bold and Beautiful cast has transformed over the years since its inception on March 23, 1987, however, the Forrester, Logan, and Spencer families are still the mainstays on the soap opera that surrounds Forrester Creations, a couture fashion house in Los Angeles, and to a lesser extent, Spencer Publications.

Several families have come and gone over the ensuing years, often as rivals in the fashion business, including the Marones and Spectras. Though the Marones are no longer on the canvas, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is technically a member of the clan as his biological father is Massimo Marone (Joseph Mascolo). The Spectras are still represented by Sally Spectra, niece of the original Sally played by the late Darlene Conley, though sadly the Spectra Fashion business is no longer. The Avants have been the most recent new family, as transgender character, Maya Avant (Karla Mosley) and her sister, Nicole Avant (Reign Edwards), both married into the Forrester family.

Aside from entanglements in business, Bold and Beautiful is known for its rivalries stemming from romance, with love triangles featuring heavily over the years, especially Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), Ridge Forrester, and Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo), and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle).

The CBS soap opera has also touched viewers with other close personal relationships. Bold and Beautiful friendships have often developed out of unlikely circumstances, including lifelong rivalries, such as with Brooke and Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery). The daytime drama also features an enduring bromance – that of Bill Spencer Jr (Don Diamont) and his right-hand man and friend Justin Barber (Aaron D Spears).

