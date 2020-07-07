Image: CBS; Sean Smith, Howard Wise/JPI

Bold and Beautiful characters whose close relationships touched us.

While Bold and Beautiful is known for its long-running love triangles and ‘love in the afternoon’ romances, over the years there have been some heartwarming friendships that we looked forward to seeing on our television screens as well. Not all lasted, some were briefer than others, but they genuinely touched something in viewers when they shared scenes together.

We recently looked back at Bold and Beautiful rivalries over the years in Los Angeles, from mutual loathing to downright murderous, and strangely enough, a couple of these ended more as friendships. Yes, we’re thinking of Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) and Sally Spectra (Darlene Conley) as well as Stephanie and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). While some weren’t enamored of the plot twist with Brooke being the one who was there for Stephanie in her dying moments, there’s a fine line between love and hate sometimes, and the pair seemed to realize that after all the clashes they’d grown on one another. If nothing else, the Forrester matriarch could always count on Brooke to be there…she couldn’t get rid of her in all her years of trying!

Other friendships weren’t on our screens as long, but viewers connected with them nonetheless, even if it was complicated, such as with Sasha Thompson (Felisha Cooper) and Nicole Avant (Reign Edwards), who were best friends, frenemies, then sisters, and some are newer to fans, such as Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) and Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer).

The CBS soap opera also has one of our favorite bromances in daytime, that of Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Justin Barber (Aaron D Spears), though Bold and Beautiful’s Justin deserves more story as an individual after so many years on the canvas.

Check out the gallery to see some of our favorite friendships from over the years, then let us know which were your favorites.