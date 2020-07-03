Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

The excitement builds as stars of the CBS soap slowly begin returning to work.

It was Don Diamont, who plays dastardly Bill Spencer, who first confirmed on his Instagram feed that Bold and Beautiful returned to production on June 15. The CBS soap did pause production a few times in order to, according to Variety, “better accommodate the large volume of testing needed.” Things ramped back up again and they were able to film scenes with success on June 23. We learned that Jacqueline MacInnes Woods had returned to set as Steffy Forrester.

After months of being in quarantine, Jennifer Gareis happily informed her followers that she too was back on set as Donna Logan.

“My feeling right now after my first day back @boldandbeautifulcbs! After waiting patiently for many months in #quarantine I am so happy we are back in #production! Thanks @annwillmott #edscott #bradbell @caseykas @markpinciotti #cynthiapopp & everyone else who made this happen! I am so impressed with all of your hard work & the many #guidelines & safety #protocols that have been established to help keep us safe!! We are back in action!!!”

During her time waiting to return to work, the actress spent time with her beautiful family, taking walks along the beach. During one walk, Gareis’ 7 year-old-daughter Sofia talked about what she wanted to be when she grows up.”Apparently, when she is 16 we are moving to Pennsylvania (where mommy grew up) and opening up a clothing store.”

Bold and Beautiful co-star, Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan) commented, “Beautiful girls 💖💖💖.” Young and Restless’ Kelly Kruger (Mackenzie Browning) also commented saying, “I love this ❤️❤️❤️.”

The actress recently wished her husband Bobby Ghassemieh and son Gavin happy birthdays in another beach shot. “#happybirthday to both Bobby & Gavin who have back-to-back #birthdays! I am so grateful for the two of you, this family & this wonderful life with my two #geminis! Sophia, you are next!” Gavin turned 10.

