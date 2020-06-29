Image: John Paschal/JPI

The actress has asked friends and fans for their prayers.

It’s a case of wonderful news/awful news for Adrienne Frantz, who played troublemaking Amber on both The Bold and the Beautiful and its sister soap, The Young and the Restless. The actress revealed on social media Sunday that on June 19, she gave birth to her “wonderful” second child with husband Scott Bailey (formerly Sandy, Guiding Light) — and the baby is not only fine and dandy but home with dad and big sister Amélie, 4.

Frantz, however, remains hospitalized and is itching to get sprung. “I had multiple complications,” she shared on Instagram on June 28. So “if I could get some prayers today, I could really use them!”

At least the Daytime Emmy winner, who’d previously suffered two miscarriages, seemed to be in good spirits. “I just want to go home,” she wrote, “and see my baby!”

Just a week earlier, Frantz had been excited about getting to welcome the new addition into the family. On what was “officially my last day of being pregnant,” she happily wrote that she had celebrated the stork’s imminent visit with her loved ones “with a Slurpee pizza party.”

Needless to say, Frantz’s pals, including B&B supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk, have been quick to shower her with support and well wishes. And we’re happy to add our positive vibes to the heap, urging her on to a full and as-speedy-as-possible recovery. Once she gets home, another Slurpee pizza party will definitely be in order!

