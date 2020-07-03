Image: Aaron Montgomery, Sean Smith/JPI

Bold and Beautiful rivals that took things to the next level.

One thing you discover when you think back on the best Bold and Beautiful rivalries over the years is that there has been a lot of them. Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) alone have had dozens of rivals come in and out of their lives, some of them the same, and most were memorable.

Whether it be battles over business, family, children, or love interests, some of the rivalries on Bold and Beautiful became downright nasty. The CBS soap opera has rarely balked at taking clashes to the extreme and characters are rarely shy about saying, or showing, how they really feel about someone they loathe.

Some characters seemed to have drama with almost everyone (Amber Moore (Adrienne Frantz) and Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) come to mind), and newer rivalries have been highlighted in recent years – we saw Nicole Avant (Reign Edwards) and Sasha Thompson (Felisha Cooper) tangle over Zende Forrester (Rome Flynn), and Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) are currently embroiled in drama over Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) – there are certain characters whose rivalries endured, and played out over time, often with times of civility between them, but are such that we will never forget the intensity of their animosity or interactions – it’s those we are remembering in the gallery below.

