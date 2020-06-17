Image: Denis Guignebourg, Jill Johnson, John Paschal, Howard Wise/JPI

Bold and Beautiful stars undergo fun transformations using photo technology.

Bold and Beautiful detailed safety measures as they resume filming new episodes today, which should debut in a few weeks. In the meantime, on a lighter note, Bold and Beautiful stars past and present were featured in some fun photos featured on an Italian Instagram page, TwittamiBeautiful, dedicated to the soap opera, which is hugely popular overseas. A couple of cast members reacted to the funnies with ‘likes’, including Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy Forrester), who shared the first batch in her Instagram story. Included were MacInnes Wood, who was converted to a male version of herself, along with Rena Sofer (Quinn Forrester), Kim Matula, who played Hope Logan from 2010 – 2016, current Hope Logan, Annika Noelle, Darin Brooks (Wyatt Spencer), Hunter Tylo (Taylor Hayes Forrester), Joanna Johnson, who appeared as Caroline Spencer Forrester and later Karen Spencer, Jim Storm, who played Dollar Bill’s father, Bill Spencer Sr. from 1997 – 2009, and Scott Clifton (Liam Spencer).

Katrina Bowden (Flo Fulton) was a fan of the stellar second batch which included Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan) changed into a male, as well as transformations of Thorsten Kaye (Ridge Forrester), and Ronn Moss, who played Ridge Forrester from 1987 – 2012. Also in the gender swaps were Karla Mosley (Maya Avant), Adrienne Frantz, who appeared as Amber Moore from 1997 – 2012, John McCook (Eric Forrester), Susan Flannery, who played the iconic Stephanie Forrester on Bold and Beautiful from 1987 – 2013, and relative newcomer Bowden, who looked pretty good as a male!

Tap the arrows in the Instagram posts to see all of the transformations. Which of the gender swap photos is your favorite?