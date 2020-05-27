Image: CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Worlds collide.

Denise Richards’ (Shauna Fulton, The Bold and the Beautiful) worlds collide in the May 27 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Tonight’s episode of the reality show will feature behind the scenes footage of Richards on the set of the CBS soap opera. Viewers can expect to see glimpses of the cast and crew of Bold and Beautiful as the cameras catch Richards at work. In its tenth season, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo at 8:00 PM ET/PT.

Richards joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during 2019’s ninth season. The reality series also stars soap alum Lisa Rinna (ex-Billie Reed, Days of our Lives) who joined the show in 2014 during the franchise series’ sixth season and Garcelle Beauvais (Tell Me a Story), Models Inc.) who recently joined for season ten. Per the trailer for tonight’s episode, the Housewives visit Santa Barbara and Rinna is seen asking Richards, “Do you talk about the hookers around your kids? About the hookers that Charlie brings around?” referring to Richards’ ex-husband Charlie Sheen (Two and a Half Men). Based on Richards’ reaction in the preview below, things are going to get tense.

Denise Richards has not only been juggling two series over the last year, but she’s kept busy with several other projects. Those include the Spanish series Resplandor y Tinieblas with Jane Seymour (Jane the Virgin and the action thriller Money Plane with Kelsey Grammer (Frasier).

Video: Reality TV Fan/YouTube