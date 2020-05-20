Image: CBS

Another CBS soap opera renewal brings excitement.

We’re happy to announce that CBS’ Bold and the Beautiful has been renewed for two more years, through 2021 – 2022, which will bring the soap opera to 35 years on the air. On January 30, 2020, news broke that sister soap opera Young and Restless was renewed for four more years, so the latest CBS renewal, as well as Days of our Lives’ official renewal, makes for a great outlook for daytime drama moving forward. In regards to the renewal, Amy Reisenbach, executive vice president of current programs for CBS Entertainment stated, “For over three decades, The Bold and the Beautiful has been a cornerstone of the CBS Daytime lineup. The show has been a creative and ratings success due to the supremely talented cast, writers and producers that Brad Bell has assembled. Of course, none of this would have been possible without B&B’s dedicated fans, whose passion for these characters and stories is unsurpassed. We are delighted to be able to continue to offer them a daily look into the romances and rivalries between the Forrester, Logan and Spencer families.”

Executive producer and headwriter for Bold and Beautiful, Brad Bell, also took time to share thanks and enthused, “I am thrilled to dive into years 34 and 35 of The Bold and the Beautiful. We are grateful to Amy Reisenbach and everyone at CBS for their incredible commitment to the series. Of course, many thanks to our loyal fans who motivate us every day with their unending passion and enthusiasm.”

While the CBS soap opera is currently shutdown due to the global viral situation, it was recently revealed that producers had been in contact with cast and crew, who were alerted that Bold and Beautiful could resume production as soon as June.