CBS

CBS soap opera is keeping cast and crew updated.

Updated June 15: Don Diamont (Bill Spencer) shared an Instagram post of himself wearing a face covering in front of a welcome back Bold & Beautiful sign. He wrote, “HERE. WE. GO. Every bit of safety protocol imaginable is in place, and Bold & Beautiful is back in production!!! LET’S ROLL!!!” We will continue to update you as soon as we get news of other soap opera’s resuming production.

On June 5 we reported, Young and the Restless and Bold and the Beautiful may be looking to restart production as early as June 12 according to Variety.

Meanwhile, Deadline had reported May 15 Bold and Beautiful producers sent a memo to cast and crew signaling that preparation has begun for a possible June 13 restart, but stressed that “this is just a projected start date and, while the producers are making preparations, the situation remains fluid.” It was also noted that “official safety protocols endorsed by the Hollywood unions, as well as guidelines set by CBS Television City, where the series is shot, the city of Los Angeles and the state of California need to be in place for any filming plans to move forward.” What scenes might look like with actors and crew having to take precautions remains to be seen, though it’s possible they’d employ techniques and creative camera angles already being used by Australian soap opera, Neighbours, which is already back taping episodes.

Bold and Beautiful suspended production in mid-March following an emergency order by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to strengthen the city’s response to viral crisis that placed temporary restrictions on restaurants, bars, and other establishments, and which remains in effect. Sister soap opera The Young and the Restless shut down at the same time as both tape at the CBS Studios, and the initial expectation was that the work stoppage would be for two weeks. Instead, it’s been two months, with numerous soap events also affected by cancelations.

Bold and Beautiful ran out of previously-filmed original episodes as of Thursday April 23, after which they aired a two-part documentary of behind-the-scenes footage from a past location shoot in Monte Carlo entitled Becoming Bold and Beautiful. The news hasn’t been all bad, however, as viewers have been treated to classic episode theme weeks featuring some of the favorite fashion shows, rivalries, and weddings from the past, which have been airing in Bold and Beautiful’s usual time slot.