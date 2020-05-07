Image: Sean Smith/JPI

Checking out the actress who played the original Hope Logan.

As the daughter of legendry Bold and the Beautiful character Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), Kim Matula (ex-Hope Logan) was thrust into major storylines from the day she debuted as Hope. Since Matula appears today during the soap’s classic episode, Soaps.com thought we would explore some things you may or may not have realized about the actress who played the original Hope Logan.

1.

Kim Matula portrayed Hope Logan from 2010 to 2014, and in some 2016 guest appearances. Hope was heavily involved with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton).

2.

Matula originally tested for the character of Daisy Carter on The Young and the Restless though Yvonne Zima won the role.

3.

Texas native Matula has been acting since she was 12 years old – she was just 15 when she sent out her headshot and landed an agent.

4.

In 2014, Matula was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Hope Forrester.

5.

Kim Matula was studying for a film degree at the University of Texas at Arlington when her acting career took off, causing her to abandon her studies to pursue her acting career full time.

6.

One of Matula’s most recent roles was in LA to Vegas, a comedy about airline workers produced by Will Ferrell (Step Brothers, Elf) and Adam McKay, who produced Dead to Me. Matula played a flight attendant named Ronnie.

7.

In 2008, Matula appeared in the TV movie Queen Sized with Hairspray’s Nikki Blonsky.

8.

Proving her versatility, in 2016, Kim Matula joined the cast of the second season of the critically acclaimed Lifetime dark comedy-drama series, UnREAL.

9.

Though she was a newcomer to soaps, Matula was thrown into a major storyline when Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) unintentionally slept with Hope’s boyfriend, Oliver Jones (Zack Conroy).

10.

Though Matula was born American, she has quite the ancestry tree – she is known to have Czech, French-Canadian, English, German, Sudeten, and Norwegian descent.

11.

Kim Matula was vice president of the Thespian Society in her high school.