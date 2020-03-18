Image: Jill Johnson, John Paschal/JPI

Former Bold and Beautiful actress joins General Hospital alum in new Lifetime thriller.

Home is where the heart is, right? Well, in Lifetime’s new movie Killer Dream Home, someone might be taking that maxim a little too seriously. The film, which premieres this weekend, is set to star soap veteran Robin Riker (Maureen, Days of our Lives; Beth, The Bold and the Beautiful; and Naomi, General Hospital) alongside John DeLuca (Aaron, General Hospital). Soaps.com has learned that the story focuses on a happy couple named Jules and Josh, who’ve just put down some serious cash to buy their dream house on a glorious estate. They hire a woman named Morgan to help with the interior design, “unaware that Morgan has a history with the house and will stop at nothing to make it her own.” Real estate can be a cutthroat business, but this might be going over the line. DeLuca’s role is as new homeowner Josh; Riker will play Beverly Maples – though there isn’t much more to know about her character yet.

It’s the latest in a number of TV and TV movie-related roles for Riker, who started working on Days of our Lives in 2000. She last appeared on General Hospital in 2016 as the new bad girl in town, and has kept busy with other roles ever since in shows like You’re the Worst and Mood Swings. But she’s very familiar with the terrain of Lifetime films: in 2018 she appeared in My Killer Client, and last year she filmed Psycho Granny, which premieres Monday May 18 at 8:00 PM.

“I never really aspired to working in soaps, but when my agent called and asked if I’d be interested in accepting an offer to join the cast of Days of our Lives for a while, I paused and then replied, ‘Well, yeah if it’s something interesting like a homeless woman who lives under a bridge,'” Riker wrote on her blog. “There was a much longer pause on her end of the line and then she laughed and said, ‘She IS a homeless woman who lives under a bridge! When the universe answers you so quickly and specifically you have to say yes! Soap opera fans are so loyal and the soap world is a tight community so once you’ve acquitted yourself well on one of them it’s not unusual to be invited to other shows too. I was lucky enough to receive a couple of subsequent offers from The Bold and the Beautiful and then General Hospital as well.”

DeLuca’s also been working hard since we last saw him on General Hospital in 2016, more recently he’s had stints on series like American Horror Story and Hallmark’s A Merry Christmas Match.

Ready to lay down a deposit for Killer Dream Home? Then set your calendar for Sunday March 22 at 8:00 PM ET, and in the meantime be sure to keep these words of wisdom from a brief tease posted on Twitter by production company Ninth House Films: “Happy home hunting!”