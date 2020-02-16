Image: CBS

Douglas wants Hope to be with Thomas.

In the Bold and Beautiful spoiler preview for the week of February 17 – 21, Liam warns Zoe that Thomas is using her, but she doesn’t think Thomas is interested in Hope. Liam vows to prove Thomas is up to no good as Douglas tells Hope that he wants her to be with his daddy. Read Soaps.com’s Bold and the Beautiful spoilers to learn who proposes to who.

Video: CBS/YouTube