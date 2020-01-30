Image: Jacob Young/YouTube

Sing along to Bold and Beautiful alum’s first music video in 20 years.

Actor/musician Jacob Young, who played Bold and Beautiful’s Rick Forrester from 1997 – 2018, and is also known for his role of J.R. Chandler on All My Children and One Life to Live, as well as General Hospital’s Lucky Spencer, has released the official music video for his new single, Lovin’ It. The video for the country love song, which shows Young missing his love while away on the road, was directed by Steve Freeman and features Young’s beautiful wife, Christen Young.

Young’s Lovin’ It is a love song you can sing along to and the video shows off the actor’s new look. Imagine Rick Forrester returning to Bold and Beautiful with longer hair and a beard! Watch the music video below then read Bold and Beautiful spoilers to find out what’s ahead for your favorite characters on the CBS soap opera.

Video Credit: Jacob Young/YouTube