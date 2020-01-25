Image: CBS

Sally doesn’t want to be pitied.

In the Bold and Beautiful spoiler preview for the week of January 27 – 31, Sally confides in Katie that she can’t ignore her symptoms any longer. While Wyatt worries about Sally, while Sally insists to Katie that she doesn’t want him to know what is going on. And Katie supports Sally as the doctor gives her news. Read Soaps.com’s Bold and the Beautiful spoilers to why Wyatt seeks Liam’s advice.

Video: CBS/YouTube