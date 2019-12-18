Image: Studio City/Amazon Prime

Soap opera veteran brings daytime stars together in a ‘love letter to soaps’.

Sean Kanan, known for his daytime roles as Deacon Sharpe on Bold and the Beautiful and Young and the Restless, and as AJ Quartermaine on General Hospital, is bringing a new digital series, Studio City, to Amazon Prime on Friday December 20. Kanan stars in Studio City as Sam Stevens, an actor who plays a doctor on the show-within-a-show, Hearts on Fire. The series follows the personal lives of the characters as they work in the parallel universe of daytime television, thus giving a double-dose of storyline in each episode. Soaps.com got a sneak peek of the series and can tease that the opening scene grabs the viewer and propels them headlong into the life of Sam Stevens as the challenges he’s facing quickly mount. The dialogue is snappy, and the drama feels terrifically soapy, but is deliciously edgier. The star-studded cast includes Carolyn Hennesy (Diane Miller, General Hospital), Sarah Brown (Julia Larrabee, As the World Turns; Carly Benson and Claudia Zacchara, General Hospital; Agnes Jones, Bold and Beautiful; Madison James, Days of our Lives), Patrika Darbo (Shirley Spectra, Bold and Beautiful; Nancy Wesley, Days of our Lives), Tristan Rogers (Robert Scorpio, General Hospital; Colin Atkinson, Young and Restless) and Scott Turner Schofield (Nick, Bold and the Beautiful).

Kanan co-created Studio City along with Jason Antognoli, whom he told, “Soap operas have been an integral part of my life and I wanted to create a project that reflected my deep affection for the enormous talent behind their continued success and longevity.” The writing team was rounded out by his wife Michele Kanan, Timothy Woodward Jr, and Lauren de Normandie. A press release states the intention is to deliver heavy-hitting episodes exploring LGTBQ and #metoo issues, while maintaining enough levity to keep story moving forward and audiences enthralled. Studio City is produced by Timothy Woodward Jr, who is known for feature films such as The Final Wish, his longtime producing partner Zeb Huling, Michele Kanan, and Leah Aldarondo. Kanan’s film Beyond the Law is among his other upcoming projects.