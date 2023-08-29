Credit: Getty Images

We’ve got big Chicago P.D. news. This main cast member just talked about their future on the show, including whether their character will come back for Season 11. Is LaRoyce Hawkins leaving Chicago P.D.? Keep reading to find out if he’s coming back to the police drama next season.

Chicago P.D. is NBC’s drama series following the personal and professional lives of patrol officers and Intelligence Unit detectives at the Chicago Police Department’s fictional 21st District. The show is a spinoff of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago Justice, which exist in the same universe. LaRoyce Hawkins has played Officer Kevin Atwater on Chicago P.D. for a decade. The actor hails from Chicago, where the police drama is based and filmed, and he was born and raised in the south Chicago suburb of Harvey, Illinois.

Because of the Writer’s Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes, NBC announced that the 11th season of Chicago P.D. will air in 2024, instead of fall 2023, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Instead, the actors and writers behind Chicago P.D. are on the picket line demanding better compensation and residual payments for their work on streaming services, as well as regulations on artificial intelligence.

The 35-year-old actor spoke about the SAG-AFTRA strike in a lecture in July 2023 at LSU, according to The Advocate. Hawkins revealed that filming for the new season typically begins after the Fourth of July (this is to keep on pace for a September season premiere, which is approximately two months before the first episode of the season airs.) However, that hasn’t happened this year because of the strikes.

“From my personal research, we have a big hill to climb before we can find an agreement,” Hawkins admitted. “I’m faithful and optimistic that it will only be a couple more months, if that, that we’re off… Naturally, after the writers’ strike, it’s going to take the writers a while to start warming up their rooms again and starting to conceptualize stories again, so we might need like a three-week buffer,” the actor added.

So, is LaRoyce Hawkins leaving Chicago P.D.? The actor recently gave an update about his character’s status on the show. See what Atwater’s portrayer said below.

Is LaRoyce Hawkins leaving Chicago P.D. ?

Is LaRoyce Hawkins leaving Chicago P.D.? The answer right now is no. In an August 2023 interview with Essence, Hawkins hinted that he’ll be returning to the procedural when it returns (hopefully sometime in 2024 due to the ongoing strikes).

Hawkins said that he’s “grateful” to becoming back for Season 11. “Man, it’s really nothing but gratitude man from my end of things. You don’t expect your dreams to come true at this capacity and at this level. When you’re young, with the type of imagination that I grew up with, I kind of always saw myself in spaces like these, but you never really see it, or you never know how necessarily,” he explained.

The actor continued, “You know what you want to do, but you don’t know how it’s going to get done. And so walking into 11 seasons, just period, it’s powerful. My family’s proud, my neighborhood is proud, so it feels great, and I’m grateful.”

In Season 10, we saw Atwater team up with his estranged father Lew on a case – taking a step forward to heal their relationship. Hawkins told TV Line in May 2023 that there is a chance to revisit that “and get as close as possible right to that ideal father-son relationship.” “They got 20 years of history without each other, 20 years of healing to try to grow through, and I think Atwater welcomes as many uncomfortable situations as it takes for them to find a comfortability,” he added.

There are also a few storylines that we hope will happen with Atwater next season, including his character’s promotion to a detective (which we believe he wholeheartedly deserves – especially after killing white supremacist and drug lord Richard Beck in the finale).

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more about the Season 11 Chicago P.D. cast.

Chicago P.D. is available to stream on Peacock.

For more on Kevin Atwater, check out our new gallery of the Chicago P.D. characters ranked from best to worst – from Season 1 to now.