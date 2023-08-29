Credit: Getty Images

Our favorite Chicago Med couple is back together again! After Will left with Natalie in the Season 8 finale, the pair have also reunited in real life. See the adorable Chicago Med reunion photo featuring three One Chicago stars below.

Chicago Med is NBC’s medical drama following the personal and professional lives of doctors and nurses in the emergency department of the fictional Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. The series — which premiered in 2015 and is created by Dick Wolf, the same mind behind the Law & Order and FBI franchises — is the third spin-off in NBC’s One Chicago franchise, which also includes Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.

Gehlfuss played Dr. Will Halstead, a former emergency department supervising attending physician, from Seasons 1 to 8 of Chicago Med, while DeVitto played Dr. Natalie Manning, an emergency department pediatrician, from Seasons 1 to 7. Will and Natalie started dating in Season 1. They got engaged in Season 3 and called off their engagement in Season 4. They broke up for good in Season 7 when Natalie left Chicago to move to her hometown of Seattle to raise her son, Owen. (To make it easier to understand, we’ve broken down their entire relationship here.)

Will and Natalie got back together in the Season 8 finale when Will resigned from Gaffney Chicago Medical Center and moved to Seattle to be with Natalie and Owen. “Is that all you brought?” Natalie asks Will when he arrives at Seattle’s airport, referencing his one duffle bag. “I didn’t know how long you want me to stay,” Will responds to which Natalie tells him, “I’m never going to let you go.”

Now, Will and Natalie are back together again with another One Chicago star! Learn more about the heartfelt reunion below.

See the Chicago Med reunion photo!

In the photo, we see Chicago Med stars Nick Gehlfuss and Torrey DeVitto alongside Chicago P.D.’s Marina Squerciati. Squerciati plays Officer Kim Burgess on P.D., NBC’s police procedural drama about the patrol officers and Intelligence Unit detectives at the Chicago Police Department’s fictional 21st District.

In the picture, we see the three stars sitting on a couch holding cute kittens while wearing “SAG-AFTRA Strong” T-shirts. “They drove all the way out to the farm just to take this picture. #FriendsWhoStrikeTogether #SagAftraStrong,” DeVitto captioned the photo. Squerciati also reshared the pic, writing: “What do we want? A fair SAG contract! When do we want it? MEOW!”

DeVitto has become close friends with Squerciati since joining the One Chicago universe in 2015. The duo even embarked on a trip to Israel together earlier in the summer. DeVitto called it “a trip of a lifetime” – the pair visited the Old City of Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Tsfat, Nazareth and more.

The photo comes after DeVitto recently rescued two goats named Pip and Squeak. On August 18, 2023, she posted an Instagram slideshow of photos from Oinking Acres Farm Rescue & Sanctuary in Brownsburg, Indiana. “My new babies have made it home!” she wrote excitedly in the post. “Say hello to Pip and Squeak, my new rescue goats. They are the sweetest little loves who are so personable and social! I couldn’t be more excited to add them to my ever-growing farm family.”

Chicago Med was renewed for Season 9, which was originally slated to premiere in the fall of 2023. But the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes made that timeline impossible (especially when production could not start in mid-July like in previous years). Instead, the actors and crew of Chicago Med are ceasing production and are at the picket line.

The national board of the Hollywood actors’ union SAG-AFTRA approved to strike on July 13, 2023.The actors’ union represents 160,000 television and movie actors. During the strike, members are not allowed to work union jobs, promote their respective films and shows, attend press junkets and premieres and more. The actors’ strike comes two months after the WGA began their strike on May 2, 2023. The demands requested by the actors and writers are similar: They want better compensation for TV shows and movies,increased residual payments for their work on streaming services and regulations on artificial intelligence.

Leaders on both sides of the strike say that they’re in it for the long haul – so it’s likely that filming won’t resume for a while. As of August 12, 2023, the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) have resumed negotiations that may end one of the strikes.

Chicago Med is available to stream on Peacock.

