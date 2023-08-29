Credit: Courtesy of ABC/Disney

Bachelorette alum Josh Seiter is still alive after an Instagram post claimed that he had died at the age of 36.

In an Instagram video hours after the first post was shared, Seiter, who was a contestant on The Bachelorette Season 11 with Kaitlyn Bristowe, claimed that his Instagram had been hacked and someone posted that he had died without him knowing. “As you can see, I am alive and well — my account was hacked,” he said. “For the last 24 hours, I’ve been trying desperately to get into it. Somebody was playing a cruel joke and mocking my mental illness and the struggles I’ve gone through with depression and suicide attempts, and I’m sorry for all the pain they caused when they made that post. I just got back into my account. I am going to do all I can with my team to try to identify who was behind this, but again, I apologize for the confusion and I will update you guys as more facts come in. Thank you guys.”

The video came hours Seiter’s account shared a statement on his Instagram Story incorrectly reporting that he had died. “It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua’s unexpected passing. As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world. His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone,” the statement read.

The statement continued, “Although our heartache at Joshua’s passing pains up beyond measure, we find comfort in knowing that he is finally at peace. We hope and pray that his spirit can continue to live on in the pictures and words on this page, which we will leave up for the time being. While we do that, we would kindly ask for privacy as we grieve.”

“For anybody who is experiencing a mental health crisis and needs help, the 988 SMS lifeline provides 24/7 free and confidential support for people in distress, as well as prevention and crisis resources,” the post concluded.

In Season 11, Seiter competed on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette back in 2015. On the show, he and Bristowe didn’t form a strong connection and he was eliminated in week one. Seiter is currently working as a model and an adult film actor. He also came out as bisexual and was previously engaged to an exotic male dancer, according to Out Magazine.

In the years since he appeared on The Bachelorette, Seiter has been open about his mental health struggles. On August 24, 2023, he upload a selfie with the caption, “Surviving depression and anxiety one day at a time with a smile.”

In July 2021, the reality TV star shared that he was a suicide survivor (Seiter has dozens of posts where he talks about his journey with mental health).“When I was 21 my depression and anxiety felt overwhelming. The intrusive thoughts from my OCD built up over time and eventually caused me to go into a dissociative state of endless depression and anxiety leading to derealization and a psychotic break,” he wrote in the Instagram post. “I attempted suicide, was hospitalized, underwent electroshock therapy, and was re-hospitalized. Since then I have spent the last 11 years in therapy, learning how to restructure my thoughts and manage my mental health with CBT.”

Prior to Seiter confirming he was alive, RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Monica Beverly Hillz, who Seiter reportedly dated after The Bachelorette, posted a tribute to him on Instagram with the caption, “RIP My honey.”

If you or anyone you know is contemplating suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources.