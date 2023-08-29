Credit: Getty. Images

The rumors are heating up! As we approach the next season of Dancing With the Stars, fans are waiting to for the full lineup of celebrity contestants – and the latest reported addition is an Oscar-winning actress. Is Mira Sorvino joining Dancing With the Stars Season 32? Keep reading to find out.

Dancing With the Stars is ABC’s popular dance competition where professional dancers team up with celebrities to win the coveted Mirrorball trophy. The show premiered in 2005 and has aired for 31 seasons. Each week, competitors are eliminated based on public voting and scores received from the judges. Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough are slated to return as judges following the death of retired judge Len Goodman in April 2023.

When the next season premieres this fall, fans will notice that three-season host Tyra Banks will be replaced with DWTS pro alumna Julianne Hough (who will now host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro). The Disney+ show will also be airing on ABC after the last season aired exclusively on the streaming platform. Episodes from Season 32 will be able to stream on Disney+ and Hulu the following day.

Noticeably absent from the DWTS stage will be pro dancers Mark Ballas and Cheryl Burke, who both retired from DWTS at the end of Season 31. Additionally, pros Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson released respective TikTok videos stating that they won’t be coming back this season. Arnold and Witney both welcomed babies in May and explained that right now isn’t the best time to return to DWTS because of their family situations.

We just got news that one actress is reportedly joining the Season 32 cast of Dancing With the Stars. Keep reading to find out more below.

Is Mira Sorvino joining Dancing With the Stars Season 32?

Is Mira Sorvino joining Dancing With the Stars Season 32? It’s not official, but Entertainment Tonight reported in August 2023 that Oscar-winner Mira Sorvino will be in the Season 32 cast when it premieres this fall. DWTS has not confirmed this addition and said that they do not comment on casting rumors, according to the site.

Sorvino is best known for her Oscar-winning role as Linda Ash in the 1995 comedy, Mighty Aphrodite. She was also nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in 1996’s Norma Jean & Marilyn. Other film projects include Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, Mimic, Lulu on the Bride, Like Dandelion Dust, Sound of Freedom and more.

The actress hasn’t given any indication on her social media accounts that she’ll be joining next season. Her last post was on Wednesday, August 28, 2023, when she shared photos with her family, including husband Christopher Backus and their four children, enjoying a day at Disneyland.

In July 2023, DWTS confirmed that the first celebrity contestant was Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix. The 38-year-old reality TV personality is joining the cast after her very public split from her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, who had an affair (dubbed “Scandoval”) with their co-star Raquel Leviss.

“That’s right, I’m Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix, and I will be joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars this season,” she announced on Good Morning America. Paige Six first reported in April 2023 that the Bravo star was in talks to join the cast of DWTS, although nothing was confirmed. At the time, sources said that Madix had “already received all of the approvals and sign-offs from NBC Universal,” which is the parent company of Bravo.

Bachelorette star Charity Lawson will also be participating in this year’s competition fresh off her season and engagement to Dotun Olubeko. During The Bachelorette finale, the pair revealed the exciting news. “So I know you like to cut up, you like to dance and you like to get down,” Olubeko told Lawson alongside host Jesse Palmer. “And you know that we’ve talked about this, about how amazing this opportunity would be, and I am so happy to be the one to tell you that you’re going to be on Dancing with the Stars.”

The entire DWTS Season 32 cast will be revealed on September 13, 2023, on Good Morning America. In the meantime, we’ll keep you updated on all the DWTS Season 32 cast updates.

