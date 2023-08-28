Credit: Getty Images

Thankfully, 9-1-1 will live to see another season on ABC after it was cancelled on FOX this spring. But fans are likely wondering: When does 9-1-1 return for Season 7 amid the strikes? Here’s everything that we know.

9-1-1 is FOX’s popular TV series that follows the heroic firefighters, paramedics and other emergency personnel at the Los Angeles Fire Department’s fictional Station 118 in Los Angeles, California. Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, the procedural drama premiered in January 2018 and wrapped up its sixth season. The show stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Jennifer Love Hewitt and more.

The show aired its first six seasons on FOX, but it was canceled by the network and later picked up by ABC, Deadline reported in May 2023. Deadline said that the decision to cancel 9-1-1 was a “financial” one. Although 9-1-1 was FOX’s top-rated scripted series for adults 18-49 and the most watched overall, it was also the network’s most expensive. The platform reported that it costs about $9 million to $10 million to make each episode. Unlike 9-1-1, FOX renewed its spinoff, 9-1-1: Lone Star, for a fifth season. Starring Rob Lowe in the leading role, Lone Star is the second highest-rated and most-watched drama behind its flagship, according to Deadline.

ABC already has several first responder primetime series on its roster, including Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19, The Rookie, The Rookie: Feds, Station 19 and Will Trent. 9-1-1 was initially supposed to air on ABC this fall – but that’s not the case. That’s because writers and actors are not allowed to work union jobs and many of them are at the picket lines supporting SAG-AFTRA and the Writer’s Guild of America (WGA).

The national board of the Hollywood actors’ union SAG-AFTRA approved to strike on July 13, 2023. The actors’ union represents 160,000 television and movie actors. During the strike, members are not allowed to work union jobs, promote their respective films and shows, attend press junkets and premieres and more. The actors’ strike comes two months after the WGA began their strike on May 2, 2023. The demands requested by the actors and writers are similar: They want better compensation for TV shows and movies, increased residual payments for their work on streaming services and regulations on artificial intelligence.

Leaders on both sides of the strike say that they’re in it for the long haul – so it’s likely that filming won’t resume for a while. As of August 12, 2023, the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) have resumed negotiations that may end one of the strikes.

So, when does 9-1-1 return for Season 7? Plus, learn which star changed their hair color back to their original character below.

When does 9-1-1 return for Season 7?

When does 9-1-1 return for Season 7? The next season of 9-1-1 won’t be released until 2024 at the earliest. ABC pushed all of its scripted content, including The Rookie, Station 19 and Will Trent, until next year. ABC stated that the timing of these shows “will be announced at a later date,” according to People.

In May 2023, sources told Variety that ABC left 9-1-1 and its other scripted programs off the fall lineup because of the writers’ strike (which now includes the actors’ strike too). Typically, primetime shows start production for the upcoming season in the mid-summer to keep on pace for a fall premiere. It looks like ABC predicted that production delays were imminent and delayed its scripted shows right off the bat.

Insiders told our sister site that instead, the network invested in “credible strike-proof” content for the fall, including Dancing With the Stars, Bachelor in Paradise, Shark Tank, the new unscripted series The Golden Bachelor and more. They’re also planning to air reruns of the Emmy-winning comedy, Abbott Elementary.

Jennifer Love Hewitt, who plays Maddie Buckley (formerly Maddie Kendall), recently dyed her hair back to brown (after sporting blonde highlights for a couple of months). Buckley is the sister of firefighter Evan “Buck” Buckley and a trained nurse and 911 operator who moved to Los Angeles, California. Love Hewitt is expected to reprise her role as Maddie when the show shifts to ABC for Season 7.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Love Hewitt (@jenniferlovehewitt)

Could Hewitt changing her hair back to brown mean that she’s getting ready to film soon? One fan seems to think that this shorter hairstyle could be the 9-1-1 operator’s new hairdo. “Ooooo will this be Maddy’s new look next 911 season?!” one person replied on her hairstylist Nikki Lee’s Instagram post. Depending on when the strikes end, it very well could be (or she could get extensions for filming.).

When 9-1-1 does eventually return sometime in 2024, the new season could have fewer episodes due to decreased production times. When the WGA went on strike from November 2007 to February 2008, shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Bones, Scrubs and Friday Night Lights – all experienced episode cuts, according to Movie Web. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

9-1-1 is available to stream on Hulu.

For more on 9-1-1, check out our gallery below of when your favorite primetime shows are returning this fall amid the ongoing Hollywood strikes.